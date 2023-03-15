Russian forces shell 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on March 15, destroying civilian infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast regional administration reported.

No casualties were reported.

According to the regional administration, Russian forces attacked the communities of Krasnopillia, Khotyn, Shalyhyne, and Novoslobidske. Over 160 hits were reported.

The attacks destroyed a farm building in Shalyhyne and an office building in Khotyn.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

