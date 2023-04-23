Russian forces shell 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled two communities in Sumy Oblast on April 23, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the local authorities, Russian troops attacked the communities of Khotin and Bilopillia. Eleven strikes were reported.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.