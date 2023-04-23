Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 1:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled two communities in Sumy Oblast on April 23, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the local authorities, Russian troops attacked the communities of Khotin and Bilopillia. Eleven strikes were reported.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
