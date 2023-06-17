Russian forces shell 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled ten communities in Sumy Oblast on June 17, firing over 21 times at the border areas, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The administration said on their official Telegram page that Russia shelled the Esman, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhbivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, and Seredyno-Buda communities.

Artillery and mortar attacks were reported in Bilopilska and Myropilska communities, damaging a TV tower in Bilopillia and a private household, two shops, a power line, the village council building, as well as an apiary in Myropilska.

Officials recorded 119 strikes with mortars, artillery, mines, and grenade launchers in the settlements.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

