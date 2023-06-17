Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian forces fail to advance in the east, conduct 37 airstrikes across Ukraine

by Igor Kossov June 17, 2023 7:52 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military training exercise not far from the front line in Donetsk Oblast on June 8, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces tried to advance toward the towns of Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern and southeastern Ukraine but failed to make any headway on June 17, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military reported 22 engagements across these areas.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces also hit Ukrainian territories with 37 airstrikes and 19 attacks with multiple rocket launchers.

One strike killed a person and wounded three in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian forces remain on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, anticipating the recently-launched Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian defenses are thickest in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with multiple lines stretching all the way down towards occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian aviation, in turn, conducted nine strikes against Russian personnel and an air defense system, according to the report. Rocket and artillery forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and one artillery unit.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
