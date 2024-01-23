Russian forces attack critical infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack at critical infrastructure in the morning of Jan. 23 in the city of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, regional authorities reported.

The attack came amid a series of Russian strikes around Ukraine, including in Kyiv and Kharkiv, which killed at least six people and wounded more than 50.

The extent of the damage and amount of casualties in Shostka, if any, is being clarified, authorities said.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to constant attacks from nearby Russian troops.

One person was injured in a Russian missile attack on Shostka on Jan. 13. Over 300 apartments were damaged in the same attack.