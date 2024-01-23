Skip to content
Russian forces attack critical infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 11:22 AM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack at critical infrastructure in the morning of Jan. 23 in the city of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, regional authorities reported.

The attack came amid a series of Russian strikes around Ukraine, including in Kyiv and Kharkiv, which killed at least six people and wounded more than 50.

The extent of the damage and amount of casualties in Shostka, if any, is being clarified, authorities said.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to constant attacks from nearby Russian troops.

One person was injured in a Russian missile attack on Shostka on Jan. 13. Over 300 apartments were damaged in the same attack.

The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
