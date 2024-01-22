Polish PM Donald Tusk pledges unity, end to border blockade during Kyiv visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Jan. 22 during his first visit to Ukraine since assuming the position.

One of Ukraine's closest allies amid Russia's war, Poland's consistent track record of support has been marred in recent months over the protest and border blockade by Polish truckers, who claim that the liberalization of transport visa rules for Ukrainians has hurt their domestic businesses.

Polish truckers suspended their blockade of the border last week, lifting the closure of the final border crossing on Jan. 16.

Tusk and Zelensky said during their meeting on Jan. 22 that both sides "have reached a common understanding" regarding the protests.

"We understand the depth of the reasons that led to this kind of situation, but draw attention first and foremost to the depth of the threat that stands before our peoples," Zelensky said about the truckers.

The two leaders also discussed a number of other issues related to Russia's war and Polish-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

"Poland will do everything...to increase Ukraine's chance of winning this war," Tusk said.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Zelensky said that a new package of defense assistance from Poland had been announced but did not specify what was included in it.

"We appreciate such unflagging support," he said.

Both leaders acknowledged that the fight for Ukraine's freedom is also a fight for Poland and the rest of Europe's security.

Zelensky added that they also spoke about the possibility of joint arms production between Poland and Ukraine.

"The coming months and years will be a military and logistical challenge for the entire free world," Tusk said. "I welcomed the president's declaration that we will build joint (military) ventures with great satisfaction," he added.

"We will invest in companies in Poland and Ukraine that will increase of defense capabilities.

Tusk's office announced that Poland had joined the Group of Seven (G7) plan for security guarantees for Ukraine, first announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Tusk also reiterated previous declarations of support for Ukraine's EU accession.

"Poland will try to help in all aspects of the EU accession process so that Ukraine's full membership in the European Union becomes a fact as soon as possible," he said.

The two leaders also discussed plans for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and recovery. Tusk said that Poland would appoint a commissioner specifically responsible for working on this issue.

The Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported later that the position would go to lawmaker Pawel Kowal.