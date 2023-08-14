Update: Russian forces launch drones and missiles at Odesa, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched Shahed drones and missiles at Odesa on the night of Aug. 14, the Ukrainian Air Force announced shortly after 1 a.m local time.

Three people were injured in the attacks and are receiving medical attention, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said via Telegram.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian military launched a total of 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles in three attacks over the course of the night.

Falling debris from missiles damaged a educational institute's dormitory and a supermarket in the city center. The three injured victims were employees of the supermarket.

Kiper also said that the attacks caused multiple fires to break out in the city and that the blast smashed windows in several buildings.

Earlier in the night, Kiper reported that the Air Force was responding to four groups of attack drones. He said that three were bound for Odesa and the fourth was headed south of the city, toward Yuzhne.

Kiper advised all residents to stay in their homes and not post information about air defense activity.

The attacks followed an earlier act of aggression from Russian forces in the Black Sea.

On Aug. 13, Russian authorities reported that a Russian patrol boat fired warning shots at a cargo ship. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said this report could not be confirmed.

“They are trying by all available means to show their dominance in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.