Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Russian forces launch drones and missiles at Odesa, injuring 3

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 7:33 AM 2 min read
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze caused by a missile attack on Odesa on Aug. 14. (Photo by Ukrainian Armed Forces via Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched Shahed drones and missiles at Odesa on the night of Aug. 14, the Ukrainian Air Force announced shortly after 1 a.m local time.

Three people were injured in the attacks and are receiving medical attention, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said via Telegram.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian military launched a total of 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles in three attacks over the course of the night.

Falling debris from missiles damaged a educational institute's dormitory and a supermarket in the city center. The three injured victims were employees of the supermarket.

Kiper also said that the attacks caused multiple fires to break out in the city and that the blast smashed windows in several buildings.

Earlier in the night, Kiper reported that the Air Force was responding to four groups of attack drones. He said that three were bound for Odesa and the fourth was headed south of the city, toward Yuzhne.

Kiper advised all residents to stay in their homes and not post information about air defense activity.

The attacks followed an earlier act of aggression from Russian forces in the Black Sea.

On Aug. 13, Russian authorities reported that a Russian patrol boat fired warning shots at a cargo ship. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said this report could not be confirmed.

“They are trying by all available means to show their dominance in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

Putin cracks down on pro-war opposition as all-out war falters
After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he swiftly eliminated the liberal anti-war opposition. But Putin now faces a threat from the other side – pro-war hawks who criticize Russia’s political and military leadership for mishandling the wa…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.