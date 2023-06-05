Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces kill 1 in Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 5, 2023 11:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces bombed residential buildings in Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing a woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 5.

Elsewhere in the oblast, a bombing of Tyahynka damaged a school dormitory building, and strikes against Kizomys with prohibited incendiary ammunition started a fire in an already sown field.

Some of the crops were fortunately saved, Prokud added.

The UN Protocol on Incendiary Weapons prohibits using them against civilians.

This is the second wave of attacks reported in the oblast by the governor today.

Earlier on June 5, Russia attacked Kherson with multiple launch rocket systems and incendiary ammunition,  killing a 55-year-old security guard, injuring three other civilians, and causing extensive property damage.

Author: Martin Fornusek
