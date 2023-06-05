Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

by Dinara Khalilova June 5, 2023 2:09 PM 2 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast overnight on June 5, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit an enterprise in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on June 5, killing a 55-year-old security guard, reported Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russia struck Kherson using multiple launch rocket systems and incendiary ammunition overnight and in the morning.

The UN Protocol on Incendiary Weapons prohibits using them against civilians.

A 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of the overnight attacks and received medical help on the spot, the administration said.

Another Russian attack on Kherson hit a medical facility with almost 200 people inside at that time, but "miraculously" nobody was hurt, reads the report.

Over 20 residential buildings, garages, cars, and two educational institutions were reportedly damaged in the city.

Kherson military administration official accused of serving Russia during occupation
The Security Service of Ukraine on June 3 arrested a Kherson regional military administration official on suspicion of collaborating with Russian occupiers. He faces 15 years in prison.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

On the morning of June 5, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs at Kherson Oblast's town of Beryslav, wounding two civilians aged 73 and 48, the regional authorities reported. The air strike reportedly damaged a private enterprise and around 20 residential buildings.

Russia also shelled the village of Mykilske near Kherson, damaging homes and a critical infrastructure facility, the administration added.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A glance into Kherson’s underground resistance during Russian occupation
Editor’s Note: We don’t reveal the real names of the people interviewed for this story due to the sensitive nature of their activities that puts them in direct danger. In the story, names were assigned to them for storytelling purposes. KHERSON – Kherson was liberated because Ukraine forced Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov


Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.