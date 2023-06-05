Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit an enterprise in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on June 5, killing a 55-year-old security guard, reported Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russia struck Kherson using multiple launch rocket systems and incendiary ammunition overnight and in the morning.

The UN Protocol on Incendiary Weapons prohibits using them against civilians.

A 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of the overnight attacks and received medical help on the spot, the administration said.

Another Russian attack on Kherson hit a medical facility with almost 200 people inside at that time, but "miraculously" nobody was hurt, reads the report.

Over 20 residential buildings, garages, cars, and two educational institutions were reportedly damaged in the city.

On the morning of June 5, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs at Kherson Oblast's town of Beryslav, wounding two civilians aged 73 and 48, the regional authorities reported. The air strike reportedly damaged a private enterprise and around 20 residential buildings.

Russia also shelled the village of Mykilske near Kherson, damaging homes and a critical infrastructure facility, the administration added.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.



