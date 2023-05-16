Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8-year-old child

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 7:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Molodizhne near Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on May 16, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An 8-year-old girl suffered a head injury while a woman had a concussion due to the shelling, wrote Prokudin.

Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction and received medical help on the spot, he added.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Russian attack on Molodizhne damaged residential buildings, farm facilities, and cars.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
