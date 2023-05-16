Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8-year-old child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Molodizhne near Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on May 16, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An 8-year-old girl suffered a head injury while a woman had a concussion due to the shelling, wrote Prokudin.

Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction and received medical help on the spot, he added.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Russian attack on Molodizhne damaged residential buildings, farm facilities, and cars.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.