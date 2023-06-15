Russian forces bomb Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces bombed Kherson Oblast for the second time on June 15, killing one person and injuring another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 55-year-old man was killed while in his apartment in Beryslav, the governor wrote on Telegram.

In Kozatske, an 86-year-old woman was injured in an air strike. She has been hospitalized, Prokudin added.

Earlier today, Russian forces struck the village of Zelenivka near Kherson, killing an 80-year-old woman.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6, Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast has also suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.







