Governor: Russian attack on village in Kherson Oblast kills elderly woman

Russian forces struck the village of Zelenivka near Kherson on June 15, killing an 80-year-old woman, reported regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Another elderly resident was injured in the attack, according to the report.

Zelenivka is located on the northern outskirts of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson.

Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6, Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast has also suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.