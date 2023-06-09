Russian missile attack in Zhytomyr Oblast kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight Russian missile attack in Zhytomyr Oblast killed one person and injured three others, Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported on June 9.

According to Bunechko, air defense was able to shoot down one missile over Zhytomyr Oblast.



However, the falling debris destroyed one residential building and damaged 12 others, Bunechko wrote, killing one person and injuring three others.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported on June 9 that air defense had successfully intercepted and shot down four missiles, along with 10 drones launched by Russia during their latest attack on multiple targets across Ukraine.