Seredyno-Budska and Hlukhivska communities were under Russian fire over the past 24 hours, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram.

Russian troops hit the Seredyno-Budska community with mortars, the Hlukhiv community was targeted with multiple rocket launchers. According to the governor, there were no casualties.