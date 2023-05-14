Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, injuring 6 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired 90 times at Kherson Oblast over the past day, launching 434 shells from heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, grenade launchers, drones, and aviation, the oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia also shelled the city of Kherson two times.

The attacks wounded six people, according to Prokudin.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, an educational institution and a critical infrastructure facility in the Beryslav District.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions in Kherson overnight on May 14 amid a massive air raid alert.