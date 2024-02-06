Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 71-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 71-year-old woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram.

The village of Pishchane in the Kupiansk district was reportedly attacked by Russian shelling at around 9 a.m. local time on Feb. 6. The shelling injured a 71-year-old woman and damaged several residential buildings.

Earlier this week, Russian forces destroyed a three-story hotel in the Bohodukhiv region of Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6. Local officials report that one civilian was trapped under the rubble.

Several hours later, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced over Telegram that the attack on the hotel killed a two-month-old boy. Three women were also reportedly wounded and subsequently hospitalized.

Additionally, seven private homes, 19 private businesses, 2 administrative buildings, and at least 5 civilian cars were also reportedly damaged.

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.