Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked four communities in Sumy Oblast on April 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, and Yunakivka. No casualties were reported.

Twenty hits were reported in Yunakivka and, as a result of the shelling, power lines and an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

Six homes were damaged due to mortar shelling in Khotin, 17 hits were reported in Bilopillia, and two hits were reported in Krasnopillia.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.