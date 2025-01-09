Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian gas, Gas, United States, EU gas transit
Edit post

White House calls halt of Russian gas transit via Ukraine one of Moscow's 'most costly defeats'

by Kateryna Hodunova January 9, 2025 9:17 AM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The shutdown of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory is one of Moscow's "most costly defeats," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, as reported by Ukrinform on Jan. 8.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that it would not extend the agreement when it expires at the end of 2024 because it did not want to finance Russia's war.

Ukraine's move will deprive Russia of about $6.5 billion in annual revenue from gas sales to Europe, according to Kirby. The spokesperson added that the U.S. also tries to make Russia suffer losses through sanctions and export restrictions.

Meanwhile, Washington is trying to increase energy supplies to Europe, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG). According to Kirby, currently, 50% of European LNG imports come from the U.S.

The spokesperson mentioned that 25 years ago, when Russian President Vladimir Putin took office, more than 130 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Europe through Ukraine, and today this figure is zero.

Following Ukraine's termination of Russian gas transportation through its territory, gas prices in Europe rose by 4.3% to almost 51 euros per megawatt-hour. This rise is the highest since October 2023 and comes ahead of freezing temperatures forecast across much of Europe.

The halt also coincided with a major gas outage in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, which relied on transit through Ukraine, according to its gas supplier Tiraspoltransgaz-Pridnestrovie.

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom claimed that the halt of gas supplies to Moldova was caused by alleged unpaid debt by Chisinau rather than transit issues.

Economy Minister: They said no one would invest in country at war. They were wrong
In early 2022, the Ukrainian team of an Austrian wood processing company held a meeting in a bomb shelter during an air raid alert. Despite a Russian strike nearby, their focus wasn’t on relocation but on building a new logistics center in the country. A year later, their determination paid
The Kyiv IndependentYulia Svyrydenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.