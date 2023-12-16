Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian drones over Kyiv downed, no casualties reported

by Lance Luo December 16, 2023 6:12 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of a ballistic missile attack by Russia on 11 December in the Darnitsa district of Kyiv, Ukraine on 12 December 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Dec. 16 attack, the sixth aerial assault on Kyiv since the beginning of December, was successfully thwarted with no casualties or major damage, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhiy Popko.

“All targets were destroyed by air defense capabilities,” he said.

Loud explosions were recorded in the Podil area of Kyiv overnight on Dec. 16, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Prior attacks in December used missiles fired from strategic bombers, and were combined with drones. “Tonight, after three days of ballistic threats, the enemy again tried a Shahed drone barrage on the capital. UAVs attacked in groups, waves, and from different directions.”

Just one hour prior to the blasts, Ukraine's Air Force issued a warning citing Russian drones heading to Kyiv from the south.

Military officials on Dec. 16 said that 31 drones had been used in the attack and that 30 had been downed by air defense.

Russia continues to strike Kyiv with UAVs
A loud explosion was heard near the center of Kyiv overnight on Dec. 16, Kyiv Independent journalists report.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo

Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.