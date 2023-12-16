Russian drones over Kyiv downed, no casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Dec. 16 attack, the sixth aerial assault on Kyiv since the beginning of December, was successfully thwarted with no casualties or major damage, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhiy Popko.

“All targets were destroyed by air defense capabilities,” he said.

Loud explosions were recorded in the Podil area of Kyiv overnight on Dec. 16, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Prior attacks in December used missiles fired from strategic bombers, and were combined with drones. “Tonight, after three days of ballistic threats, the enemy again tried a Shahed drone barrage on the capital. UAVs attacked in groups, waves, and from different directions.”

Just one hour prior to the blasts, Ukraine's Air Force issued a warning citing Russian drones heading to Kyiv from the south.

Military officials on Dec. 16 said that 31 drones had been used in the attack and that 30 had been downed by air defense.