Russia continues to strike Kyiv with UAVs

by Lance Luo December 16, 2023 12:19 AM 1 min read
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko on Dec. 13 took photos at the site of a missile explosion in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Danylo Antoniuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Loud explosions were recorded in the Podil area of Kyiv overnight on Dec. 16, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Just one hour prior to the blasts, Ukraine's air force warned Russian drones were spotted heading to Kyiv from the south.

Russia has stepped up targeting of critical energy infrastructure in Kyiv using missiles and drones as winter sets in.

On Dec. 15, Ukraine's air force warned it detected groups of UAVs launched from the south in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially under Russian control.

Kyiv City State Administration chief Serhiy Popko warned residents about continuing threat from Russian missiles and UAVs.

As winter sets in, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a visit to Washington earlier this fall that the season ahead “will be tough” as his nation holds off Russian forces while U.S. support from Congress faces continuing uncertainty.

Missile warnings blanket Ukraine as Russia ramps up targeting of energy infrastructure
Ukraine’s air force on Nov. 30 issued aerial threat warnings for the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts as Russia doubles down on aerial strikes aimed at crippling the country’s energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
