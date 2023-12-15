Russia continues to strike Kyiv with UAVs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Loud explosions were recorded in the Podil area of Kyiv overnight on Dec. 16, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Just one hour prior to the blasts, Ukraine's air force warned Russian drones were spotted heading to Kyiv from the south.

Russia has stepped up targeting of critical energy infrastructure in Kyiv using missiles and drones as winter sets in.

On Dec. 15, Ukraine's air force warned it detected groups of UAVs launched from the south in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially under Russian control.

Kyiv City State Administration chief Serhiy Popko warned residents about continuing threat from Russian missiles and UAVs.

As winter sets in, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a visit to Washington earlier this fall that the season ahead “will be tough” as his nation holds off Russian forces while U.S. support from Congress faces continuing uncertainty.