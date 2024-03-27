Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russian drones, artillery, missiles pound Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4

by Chris York March 27, 2024 12:25 PM 2 min read
Fire extinguishing efforts continue as fire breaks out after a Russian shelling on an industrial building in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 20, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yevhen Titov/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia hit Kharkiv Oblast with cruise missiles, kamikaze drones, artillery, and mortars over the last 24 hours, injuring four people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 27.

In a post on Telegram, Syniehubov said a 64-year-old security guard was injured in a cruise missile attack on the city of Kharkiv and a 62-year-old security guard was injured in a drone attack in Izium.

Anti-aircraft missiles injured a 56-year-old woman in the village of Oleksandrivka and a 55-year-old man in Kupiansk.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, including destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in the city, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on March 24.

"Enemy artillery and mortars targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, and others,” Sinegubov said.

“The settlements of Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka were subjected to airstrikes."

He also said 78 households in the village of Chornolozka, Krasnohrad district, were left without electricity due to a Russian missile attack.

During the previous 24 hours, a Russian Kh-35 anti-ship missile hit the dormitory of Kharkiv's sports college in the morning, injuring one person.

Russia aims to knock out Ukraine’s power grid in new wave of attacks
Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine between March 21-25, hitting the country’s critical infrastructure heavier than ever before. Some 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs pounded the country over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.