Russian drones, artillery, missiles pound Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4

Russia hit Kharkiv Oblast with cruise missiles, kamikaze drones, artillery, and mortars over the last 24 hours, injuring four people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 27.

In a post on Telegram, Syniehubov said a 64-year-old security guard was injured in a cruise missile attack on the city of Kharkiv and a 62-year-old security guard was injured in a drone attack in Izium.

Anti-aircraft missiles injured a 56-year-old woman in the village of Oleksandrivka and a 55-year-old man in Kupiansk.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, including destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in the city, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on March 24.

"Enemy artillery and mortars targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, and others,” Sinegubov said.

“The settlements of Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka were subjected to airstrikes."

He also said 78 households in the village of Chornolozka, Krasnohrad district, were left without electricity due to a Russian missile attack.

During the previous 24 hours, a Russian Kh-35 anti-ship missile hit the dormitory of Kharkiv's sports college in the morning, injuring one person.