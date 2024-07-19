Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kherson Oblast, Medics, healthcare workers
Russian drone injures 2 medical workers in Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2024 11:43 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The back door of the ambulance. (Pro100Dzu/Getty Images)
Two medical workers were injured in Kherson Oblast on July 19 after a Russian drone dropped explosives on their vehicle, the regional military administration said.

A 32-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered contusions, blast injuries, and brain injuries, the statement read.

Both victims are being provided medical attention and are in a condition of moderate severity.

The administration did not specify the location of the attack.

Medical workers and facilities have been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces throughout the full-scale war.

Between the outbreak of the full-scale war and April 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) has documented 1,682 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries among medical personnel and patients.

According to the WHO, ambulance workers and other health transport personnel face especially high risks, being three times as likely to be injured or killed compared to other healthcare workers.

Most recently, a Russian missile directly hit Okhmatdyt in Kyiv, the country's largest children's medical center, in a mass strike against the country on July 8.

Author: Martin Fornusek
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
