Russian drone drops bomb on Ukrainian fire truck, crew survive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in Kherson Oblast targeted a fire truck at the scene of an earlier attack with a drone-dropped bomb, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on July 11.

The vehicle was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire in the village of Bilozerka when it was hit.

"Rescuers managed to get to a safe place. None of the personnel was injured," the State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram.

Russian forces regularly target emergency workers, often in double-tap missile strikes.

Drone-dropped bombs have also previously targeted emergency workers. In May, a police car was hit during evacuation efforts near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one officer and injuring another.

Elsewhere in Kherson Oblast, over the previous 24 hours, Russian attacks against one person and injured two, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, an agricultural enterprise, houses, multi-story residential buildings, and other property were damaged, he said.