News Feed, Russian attack, Drones, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, War
Russian drone drops bomb on Ukrainian fire truck, crew survive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2024 3:40 PM 1 min read
The damaged fire truck in Kherson Oblast (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian forces in Kherson Oblast targeted a fire truck at the scene of an earlier attack with a drone-dropped bomb, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on July 11.

The vehicle was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire in the village of Bilozerka when it was hit.

"Rescuers managed to get to a safe place. None of the personnel was injured," the State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram.

Russian forces regularly target emergency workers, often in double-tap missile strikes.

Drone-dropped bombs have also previously targeted emergency workers. In May, a police car was hit during evacuation efforts near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one officer and injuring another.

Elsewhere in Kherson Oblast, over the previous 24 hours, Russian attacks against one person and injured two, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, an agricultural enterprise, houses, multi-story residential buildings, and other property were damaged, he said.

18 Bohdana howitzers heading for Ukraine’s battlefield – here’s what they can do
Ukraine’s artillery capabilities have received a welcome boost with the news that 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana howitzers financed by Denmark will be delivered within the coming months. The purchase of the artillery units is the first step in a new Danish-Ukrainian agreement that donates arms to Kyiv v…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
