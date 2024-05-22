Minister: Russian drone attacks police car near Vovchansk, kills officer

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone at a police car during evacuation efforts near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one officer and injuring another, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 22.

The town has become a focus of Russia's new offensive into Kharkiv Oblast launched earlier in May.

The vehicle was hit by a first-person-view (FPV) drone as the two policers inside it were heading to help evacuate civilians, the minister said.

A video of a Ukrainian police car being hit by a Russian FPV drone near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Video published on May 22, 2024. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)

As evacuations from the embattled settlement are ongoing, Ukrainian officials reported several cases of Russian troops shooting at civilians.

According to Klymenko, Russian drones are constantly circling the area, presenting a danger to police teams.

"But the police continue to take people out from the shelled areas," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel.

"This self-sacrifice must always be remembered."