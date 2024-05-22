Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Police, Russian attacks
Edit post

Minister: Russian drone attacks police car near Vovchansk, kills officer

by Martin Fornusek May 22, 2024 3:37 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 20, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a drone at a police car during evacuation efforts near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one officer and injuring another, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 22.

The town has become a focus of Russia's new offensive into Kharkiv Oblast launched earlier in May.

The vehicle was hit by a first-person-view (FPV) drone as the two policers inside it were heading to help evacuate civilians, the minister said.

0:00
/
A video of a Ukrainian police car being hit by a Russian FPV drone near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Video published on May 22, 2024. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)

As evacuations from the embattled settlement are ongoing, Ukrainian officials reported several cases of Russian troops shooting at civilians.

According to Klymenko, Russian drones are constantly circling the area, presenting a danger to police teams.

"But the police continue to take people out from the shelled areas," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel.

"This self-sacrifice must always be remembered."

Police: Russian forces shooting civilians in Vovchansk
Speaking on air to KYIV24 on May 22, Oleksii Kharkivskyi, the town’s police chief, said there had been “several” incidents and investigations were “ongoing.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.