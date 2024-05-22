Minister: Russian drone attacks police car near Vovchansk, kills officer

Russian forces launched a drone at a police car during evacuation efforts near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one officer and injuring another, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 22.
The town has become a focus of Russia's new offensive into Kharkiv Oblast launched earlier in May.
The vehicle was hit by a first-person-view (FPV) drone as the two policers inside it were heading to help evacuate civilians, the minister said.
As evacuations from the embattled settlement are ongoing, Ukrainian officials reported several cases of Russian troops shooting at civilians.
According to Klymenko, Russian drones are constantly circling the area, presenting a danger to police teams.
"But the police continue to take people out from the shelled areas," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel.
"This self-sacrifice must always be remembered."