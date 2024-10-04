The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Ukraine-Romania border, Russia, War, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian drone debris found in Danube Delta, Romanian Defense Ministry confirms

by Olena Goncharova October 4, 2024 11:41 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Drone debris is seen on the ground in Ukraine. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian border police on Oct. 4 discovered debris from a Russian drone in the Litcov canal area, located in Romania's Danube Delta region.

Authorities alerted the Ministry of National Defense, which, along with the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, conducted a search of the site. Fragments of the drone were collected for analysis, following legal procedures.

The investigated area is located in a rural zone, and no infrastructure was damaged, according to police.

It was not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones have been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

On Sept. 9, Romania's Defense Ministry said that it had found Russian drone fragments near the village of Periprava, situated directly across the Danube River from the Ukrainian border.

In September, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some others being jammed by electronic warfare and flying into Russian or Belarusian airspace. Around 45 were unaccounted for with no further details given.

The trend has continued throughout the first days of October — 32 drones targeted Ukraine on Oct. 1, 105 on Oct. 2, 19 on Oct. 3, and air raid sirens and reports of drones across Ukraine have already been registered on Oct. 4.  

Russian drone attacks against Ukraine reach record levels but experts warn of worse to come
For the first time since the full-scale invasion, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis for an entire month. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8.

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.