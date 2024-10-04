Russian drone debris found in Danube Delta, Romanian Defense Ministry confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian border police on Oct. 4 discovered debris from a Russian drone in the Litcov canal area, located in Romania's Danube Delta region.

Authorities alerted the Ministry of National Defense, which, along with the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, conducted a search of the site. Fragments of the drone were collected for analysis, following legal procedures.

The investigated area is located in a rural zone, and no infrastructure was damaged, according to police.

It was not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones have been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

On Sept. 9, Romania's Defense Ministry said that it had found Russian drone fragments near the village of Periprava, situated directly across the Danube River from the Ukrainian border.

In September, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some others being jammed by electronic warfare and flying into Russian or Belarusian airspace. Around 45 were unaccounted for with no further details given.

The trend has continued throughout the first days of October — 32 drones targeted Ukraine on Oct. 1, 105 on Oct. 2, 19 on Oct. 3, and air raid sirens and reports of drones across Ukraine have already been registered on Oct. 4.