Russian drone attacks on Odesa damage civilian infrastructure, educational institution

by Dmytro Basmat February 8, 2024 4:33 AM 1 min read
An image showing the damage in a neighborhood of summer cottages in Odesa district as a result of a Russian attack on Nov. 10, 2023. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks on the city of Odesa overnight on Feb. 8 damaged an unfinished multi-story building, as well as the building of an educational institution, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Kiper notes that no casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

The drone strikes resulted in shattered glass at the unfinished multi-story building, along with a pierced roof, damage to the ceilings, and broken windows at the educational institution building.

Emergency response workers and law enforcement officials are on site documenting the extent of the damage. No further details were provided on the attack.

The southern port city of Odesa is a frequent target of Russian drone attacks. A drone strike on Jan. 25 resulted in two casualties after Russia targeted an industrial facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure in a drone attack. Russian forces have also repeatedly targeted Odesa's port and grain infrastructure.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
