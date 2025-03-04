The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian drone attack on Odesa injures 4, causes power outages

by Olena Goncharova March 4, 2025 3:37 AM 1 min read
First responders help Odesa city residents following Russian drone strike overnight on March 4. (State Emergency Service) 
A Russian drone attack targeted energy infrastructure in southern city of Odesaovernight on March 4, causing power outages across the city and disrupting heating systems, according to local authorities.

At least four people were injured in the attack, according to State Emergency Service.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that a strike has damaged energy infrastructure, and confirmed that parts of the city were experiencing power cuts.

Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov reported that the attack had knocked out three boiler plants, forcing officials to urgently search for alternative power sources to restore heating to residents.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.

On March 1, a Russian ballistic missile struck the Odesa port, damaging its infrastructure as well as a foreign civilian ship flying the flag of Panama. Two port employees were injured as a results of the attack.

‘A tragedy’ — Russia strikes Ukrainian military training ground during exercises, Drapatyi says
A day earlier, news of a Russian attack with an Iskander-M missile on a training ground in the village of Cherkaske near the regional center of Dnipro began circulating on social media.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova



Author: Olena Goncharova

Editors' Picks

