Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol district injure woman

Russian troops targeted the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 7, wounding a 31-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russia used artillery and three kamikaze drones to strike the district, causing large-scale damage to people's homes and civilian infrastructure, according to Lysak.

The attacks on the Nikpol district damaged 27 houses, 14 outbuildings, two cars, gas furnaces, power lines, and solar panels, the oblast governor said on Telegram.

Russian forces also reportedly hit the Marhanets community in the region's Tomak district, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.