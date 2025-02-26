Ukrainian journalist Tatiana Kulyk killed in her home by Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov, were killed in their home by a Russian drone attack on Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast on Feb. 26, according to Ukrinform and Bogomolets National Medical University.

Russia attacked the Bucha district causing a fire in their home. While extinguishing the fire and clearing the rubble, rescuers found two dead bodies.

Kulyk was a journalist at the Ukrinform news agency, host of "the Nation of the Invincibles" program, and acted as editor-in-chief of the agency's Multimedia Department. Kulyk was a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Ivanchov was an oncologist and head of the Surgery Department at Bogomolets National Medical University. He was also the co-author of over two hundred scientific papers published in national and foreign journals, according to university's statement.

"Tatiana Kulyk was a great journalist. She made many programs about our struggles and our heroes. Just yesterday, we were talking about preparing an interview with Kyrylo Budanov. She will forever stay in our hearts and in our memory,"said Serhii Cherevatyi, Ukrinform CEO.

Russian forces launched 177 drones at Ukraine overnight, targeting Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts.