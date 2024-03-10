Skip to content
Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast injures man

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2024 3:37 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 54-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka near Kherson on March 10, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported.

The man suffered a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg, Mrochko said.

Russian troops hit Antonivka with drones at around 11 a.m. local time, according to the official. He did not provide details on the destruction in the area.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

On March 9, a Russian attack on Kherson wounded three people, said the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor’s Office: 3 injured in Russian strike on Kherson
Russian forces struck Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on the morning of March 9, wounding three civilians, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
