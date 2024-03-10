Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 54-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka near Kherson on March 10, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported.

The man suffered a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg, Mrochko said.

Russian troops hit Antonivka with drones at around 11 a.m. local time, according to the official. He did not provide details on the destruction in the area.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

On March 9, a Russian attack on Kherson wounded three people, said the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.