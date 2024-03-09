Skip to content
Prosecutor's Office: 3 injured in Russian strike on Kherson

by Dinara Khalilova March 9, 2024 5:13 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on the morning of March 9, wounding three civilians, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The attack on Kherson took place at around 8:40 a.m. local time, the prosecutors said on Telegram, without specifying the type of weaponry used for the strike.

Three civilians suffered injuries of varying severity and received medical assistance, added the regional prosecutor's office.

Russian attacks in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the same day killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, and injured another two.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
