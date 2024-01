This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack killed a 69-year-old in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on Dec. 23, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Southern Kherson Oblast is regularly targeted, as the eastern part of the region across the Dnipro River remains under Russian occupation.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two overnight on Dec. 21, said Prokudin. Over 60 attacks were recorded in the city of Kherson on Dec. 21.