Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 5 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces have launched a wave of attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours, hitting port infrastructure and a pre-school and damaging residential buildings, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported early on April 14.



The attacks targeted 17 settlements and the city of Kherson, injuring five people. A multi-story building and 17 private houses were damaged.



Kherson Oblast remains partially occupied by Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russia frequently targets Kherson Oblast and the city, regularly killing and injuring civilians.



The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently foiled an assassination attempt on Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. The suspect was detained on April 10.



According to the Financial Times, Kherson Oblast may be subject to a Russian large-scale offensive in late spring or summer.



The newspaper reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials, that Moscow may be preparing to capture more land in Ukraine's partially occupied regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.