Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 5 people

by Dominic Culverwell April 14, 2024 3:16 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched a wave of attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours, hitting port infrastructure and a pre-school and damaging residential buildings, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported early on April 14.

The attacks targeted 17 settlements and the city of Kherson, injuring five people. A multi-story building and 17 private houses were damaged.

Kherson Oblast remains partially occupied by Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russia frequently targets Kherson Oblast and the city, regularly killing and injuring civilians.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently foiled an assassination attempt on Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. The suspect was detained on April 10.

According to the Financial Times, Kherson Oblast may be subject to a Russian large-scale offensive in late spring or summer.

The newspaper reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials, that Moscow may be preparing to capture more land in Ukraine's partially occupied regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russia attacks 10 border communities in Sumy Oblast
Russia used artillery, mortars, missiles, FPV-drones, grenade launchers and KAB guided bombs against the border communities in attacks on April 13, the regional military administration said.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Dominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Reporter
Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He has written for a number of publications including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe. Read more
Comments

