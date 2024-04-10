Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Russian Defense Ministry says Mi-24 helicopter crashes off Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 1:54 PM 2 min read
A Mi-24 helicopter flies over the Pardubice army airport during the 25th ''Aviation fair'' airshow at Pardubice airpot in Pardubice, Czechia, on June 7, 2015. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed into the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on April 10, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The news came hours after the Ukrainian Navy reported that a Russian Ka-27 helicopter had crashed over Crimea.

The Mi-24 allegedly crashed "while performing a scheduled flight over the Black Sea" near the western coast of the Crimean peninsula, RIA Novosti quoted a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

"The preliminary cause of the crash was an aircraft failure," the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

RIA Novosti said that "search and rescue services are at the scene" but provided no details about whether the crew survived.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Ka-27 helicopter apparently fell out of the air due to an explosion on board.

"We can say that the helicopter fell. We have information that this disaster was preceded by an explosion. This means that the crash did not happen simply due to technical reasons, but something happened on board," Pletenchuk said.

Earlier on April 10, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia had lost 325 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
