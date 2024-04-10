Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 450,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman with the callsign "Poltava" (44) of the 65th Mechanized Brigade smokes in the trench near the frontline village of Robotyne, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 450,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 10.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,132 tanks, 13,667 armored fighting vehicles, 15,248 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,404 artillery systems, 1,040 multiple launch rocket systems, 753 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,070 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile ship set on fire near Kaliningrad, Ukraine’s intelligence claims
Key developments on April 8: * Russian missile ship set on fire near Kaliningrad, Ukraine’s intelligence claims * IAEA confirms 3 direct strikes on main reactor containment structures of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant * The Economist: Russian attacks aim to make Kharkiv uninhabitable for civil…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
6:50 PM

Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.
