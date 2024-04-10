General Staff: Russia has lost 450,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 450,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 10.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,132 tanks, 13,667 armored fighting vehicles, 15,248 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,404 artillery systems, 1,040 multiple launch rocket systems, 753 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,070 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.