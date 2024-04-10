Ukrainian Navy: Russian military helicopter downed over Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was downed over Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on April 10.

"Minus Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Was looking for something. Found it," Pletenchuk posted on social media.

Earlier on April 10, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia had lost 325 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ka-27 helicopters were designed for the Soviet Navy to carry out attacks on submarines.

According to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ka-27s are currently used by Russian forces in the Black Sea to monitor the movements of Ukrainian naval drones and landing boats.

Ukraine frequently uses domestically produced naval drones to carry out attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the waters around Crimea.

Pletenchuk said on March 29 that Russian forces accidentally shot down their own Su-27 fighter jet over occupied Crimea due to "heightened combat readiness."

Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol had reported on March 28 that the Russian warplane "crashed" off the Crimean coast without naming the cause of the incident.

The pilot ejected safely and was picked up by rescue services, according to the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.