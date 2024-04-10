Skip to content
Ukrainian Navy: Russian military helicopter downed over Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 9:44 AM 2 min read
A Russian Ka-27PL military helicopter flies over the deck of the Marshal Shaposhnikov anti-submarine destroyer during the 'Vostok-2022' military exercises at the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan outside the city of Vladivostok on September 5, 2022. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was downed over Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on April 10.

"Minus Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Was looking for something. Found it," Pletenchuk posted on social media.

Earlier on April 10, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia had lost 325 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ka-27 helicopters were designed for the Soviet Navy to carry out attacks on submarines.

According to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ka-27s are currently used by Russian forces in the Black Sea to monitor the movements of Ukrainian naval drones and landing boats.

Ukraine frequently uses domestically produced naval drones to carry out attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the waters around Crimea.

Pletenchuk said on March 29 that Russian forces accidentally shot down their own Su-27 fighter jet over occupied Crimea due to "heightened combat readiness."

Russian occupation authorities in Sevastopol had reported on March 28 that the Russian warplane "crashed" off the Crimean coast without naming the cause of the incident.

The pilot ejected safely and was picked up by rescue services, according to the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

Opinion: What’s left of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet?
Russia’s war against Ukraine is shattering the conventions of warfare in many ways. One of the most illustrative examples is the systematic destruction of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) by Ukraine, a country that has virtually no navy of its own. The Ukrainian military’s use of coastal
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
