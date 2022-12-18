Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu makes claimed "visit" to troops in occupied Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2022 11:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “inspected” troops in the conflict zone of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Dec. 18.

Attaching a short video of Shoigu in a military helicopter, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that he had spoken with troops about the current battlefield assessment “on the front line” and at a “command post.” It was unclear when exactly Shoigu’s visit really took place or whether he had come to Ukraine at all.

Moscow’s announcement comes a day after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his top military brass, including Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, where they discussed the progress of the war in Ukraine.

Ten months into the full-scale invasion, Russia’s war efforts remain stalled in Ukraine despite its heavy losses. After a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Russia has now lost more than half of the territories it had occupied since February.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.