Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Business, Petro Poroshenko, Roshen
Edit post

Russian court orders nationalization of Poroshenko's factory in Lipetsk

by Nate Ostiller February 19, 2024 7:07 PM 1 min read
The Roshen chocolate factory in Kyiv on July 2, 2014. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Unkel/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast on Feb. 19 ordered a confectionary factory owned by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the region to be nationalized.

The factory was used by Poroshenko's Roshen company.

Following the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014, the factory's property was seized and Russia's Investigative Committee began an investigation into its alleged fraudulent activities. Roshen ceased operations at the Lipetsk plant in 2017.

The court ordered the remaining shares of the factory to be nationalized, and also banned Poroshenko, his son Oleksii Poroshenko, and the former owner of the factory, Oleh Kazakov, from operating in Russia.

The decision may still be appealed.

Poroshenko founded Roshen in the 1990s. It has since become one of the largest producers of confectionaries in the world.

According to the corporate website, Roshen has six factories in Ukraine, as well as one in Lithuania and another in Hungary.

Reuters: Oreos manufacturer Mondelez overhauls Russian operations amid boycott, protests
Mondelez was added Ukraine’s list of “international sponsors of war” in May 2023 for continuing operations in Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:47 PM

Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
8:09 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.