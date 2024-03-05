Skip to content
Russian communists call for investigation into West's possible role in Stalin's death

by Olena Goncharova March 5, 2024 8:01 AM 1 min read
A Russian Communist Party supporter carries a portrait of Soviet tyrant Joseph Stalin in front of the monument of the Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov in Moscow on May 8, 2023, on the eve of the 78th anniversary of the end of the World War II. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
The Communists of Russia party has urged the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and top prosecutors to investigate potential Western intelligence involvement in the 1953 death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

"The party has formally petitioned the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the FSB to examine the potential role of Western intelligence services in the passing of Joseph Stalin," Chairman of the party, Sergei Malinkovich, was quoted as saying.

"Numerous testimonies from Stalin's contemporaries suggest the potential poisoning of the Soviet leader by agents of Western influence," Malinkovich reportedly said.

It remains unclear whether the FSB or the Prosecutor General's Office has responded to the party's request.

March 5 commemorates the 71st anniversary of Stalin's death. He served as the leader of the Soviet Union from 1924 until his passing. The government attributed his death to a hemorrhagic stroke.

ISW: Medvedev’s rhetoric echoes Stalin
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be “exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Olena Goncharova
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
