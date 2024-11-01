Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Russia, Russian Economy, Inflation, War
Edit post

Russian butter prices soar, rise in supermarket dairy thefts reported

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2024 11:04 AM 2 min read
A worker loads lumps of butter and Viola melted cheese into a machine during processing on the production line at the Valio Oy cheese manufacturing plant in Yershovo, Russia, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

The price of butter in Russia has soared nearly 25% since the beginning of 2024, Russian media reported on Oct. 31, prompting a spate of thefts in supermarkets across the country.

Reuters reported that the price of one brand had risen by 34% since the start of the year and currently cost 239.96 roubles ($2.47).

According to Russian independent news outlet Meduza, butter in some supermarkets is now packaged in the same anti-theft casings usually used for delicacies such as caviar and premium alcohol products.

The move has been prompted by a rise in  butter thefts, including one incident where two men were arrested after allegedly trying to steal 25 packets from a supermarket in Moscow.

Surging government spending on war and defense production has seen Russia's economy shift to a war footing. Inflation in Russia has remained high throughout 2024, with the annual figure slowing to 8.63% in August, down slightly from 9.05% in August.

To combat these pressures, Russia's Central Bank has kept interest rates high, now set at an unprecedented 19%.

Increases in costs associated with wages, interest rates, fuel, and transport, have all contributed to the rising cost of butter.

The situation is being closely followed in the Kremlin which has sought hard to ensure its war in Ukraine does not affect the day-to-day lives of its citizens at home.

Speaking on Oct. 23, Dmitry Patrushev, a deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture, said the government was monitoring butter prices.

Russia is also having to increase imports, with Meduza reporting that Turkey is now supplying butter to the country.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.