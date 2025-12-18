Russian border guards briefly crossed into Estonia, Tallinn says

Three Russian border guards briefly entered Estonian territory without permission on the morning of Dec. 17, the ERR broadcaster reported, citing Estonia's Interior Ministry.

Igor Taro, the interior minister of the Baltic nation, said it remains unclear whether the incident was intentional but emphasized that there is no threat to Estonia's security.

The news comes amid increasingly frequent cases of suspected Russian provocations and aerial incursions on NATO territory, particularly in the Baltic region.

The incident occurred in eastern Estonia at the Narva River, which divides the two countries.

Tallinn said its border security personnel observed a group of Russian border guards crossing the control line at a breakwater situated where the Narva River meets Lake Peipus.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska / The Kyiv Independent)

The three Russian personnel returned to Russian territory after approximately 20 minutes, according to Estonian authorities.

The Estonian Border Guard has deployed additional border patrols, and Estonian officials are scheduled to meet with Russian representatives on Dec. 18.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said it would also summon a Russian envoy to explain the incident.

Estonia, a NATO and EU member sharing a 294-kilometer (183-mile) border with Russia, has reported a number of similar incidents in recent months.

A Russian coast guard cutter was spotted on the Narva River flying the banner of the Russian Wagner mercenary company in early November, and an unusual movement of Russian troops at the border was recorded in October.

On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets were said to have entered the Baltic nation's airspace for 12 minutes.

The string of violations has fueled tensions between Russia and NATO as Western leaders warn about the possibility of an open clash within the next five years.