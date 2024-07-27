Russian Su-34 bomber crashes during training flight

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Air Force Su-34 bomber plane crashed during a training exercise in Volgograd Oblast, Russian state media Ria Novosti reported on July 27.



The crew successfully ejected from the plane and there were no fatalities, Ria Novosti said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The crash is thought to be due to a technical malfunction.



Residents of the region shared photos and videos on social media of smoke billowing over a forest.



The Russian Su-34 is a Soviet-era medium-range fighter-bomber. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down multiple Su-34 jets in the spring of 2024.



Plane and helicopter crashes have become more commonplace in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions.



Two days before the incident, a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in Kaluga Oblast in western Russia, killing those onboard.



In June, another Russian Su-34 crashed in the mountainous region of North Ossetia during a training flight. There were no survivors.



In both cases, investigations pointed to technical malfunctions.