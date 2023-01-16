Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian, Belarusian air forces start joint military exercises along borders.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2023 12:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian and Belarusian air forces on Jan. 16 started joint military exercises, Belarus' Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry said that the drills would be conducted at all Belarusian military air fields and air defense training grounds.

According to the ministry, the main goal of the exercises is to “increase operational compatibility in the joint performance of combat training tasks.”

The exercise is set to improve air reconnaissance, airborne landings, border patrol, and evacuation of the wounded, the ministry said.

Last week, Russia reportedly sent 40 railroad cars with military personnel and equipment to Belarus.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. Belarusian troops have not invaded Ukraine yet but there is speculation that they may do so.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
