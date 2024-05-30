Russian authorities report large-scale fire in Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

A large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Moscow that spread to cover over 4,000 square meters of the building, Russian authorities reported on the morning of May 30.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry claimed that more than 120 people, 40 pieces of equipment, including two helicopters, and 200 metric tonnes of water were involved in putting out the fire.

The warehouse is reportedly located in Novogireyevo District in eastern Moscow.

"Extinguishing is complicated by the high fire load of the building" and the storage of "containers with flammable liquid inside," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The fire was contained by 9 a.m. local time, Russian state news agency TASS reported.