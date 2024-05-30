Skip to content
News Feed, Moscow, Russia, Fire, Emergency
Russian authorities report large-scale fire in Moscow

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 9:29 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of Moscow on April 25, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
A large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Moscow that spread to cover over 4,000 square meters of the building, Russian authorities reported on the morning of May 30.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry claimed that more than 120 people, 40 pieces of equipment, including two helicopters, and 200 metric tonnes of water were involved in putting out the fire.

The warehouse is reportedly located in Novogireyevo District in eastern Moscow.

"Extinguishing is complicated by the high fire load of the building" and the storage of "containers with flammable liquid inside," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The fire was contained by 9 a.m. local time, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Russia claims attack on Crimea damages ferries near Kerch Bridge
An overnight attack on the port city of Kerch in Crimea damaged two transport ferries, Crimea’s Russian-installed transportation chief Nikolai Lukashenko claimed on May 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
