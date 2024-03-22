Skip to content
Russia claims 1 killed, 2 injured in Ukrainian rocket attack on Belgorod

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2024 9:14 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of an alleged rocket attack on Belgorod on March 22, 2024. (Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
Russia's Defense Ministry and Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on March 22 that rockets launched by Ukrainian forces struck the city of Belgorod and its surroundings, reportedly killing one person and injuring two others.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a daily occurrence amid anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces downed eight projectiles launched from the RM-70 Vampire rocket launcher against Belgorod Oblast at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Gladkov said that one person had been killed- a woman walking her dog on the street at the time of the alleged attacks. Two others were reportedly injured and taken to the hospital, the governor said.  

The news came as Russia launched a massive attack across Ukraine, striking critical infrastructure and other targets throughout the country.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.