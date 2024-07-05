Drone attack in Rostov causes fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense reportedly shot 10 drones over Rostov Oblast, causing a large fire, Governor Vasily Golubev reported on July 5.

Drone debris allegedly fell on the left bank of the city of Rostov-on-Don which created a large landscape fire. The Russian Telegram news channel Astra later published images of the attack site engulfed in flames. At least 10 drones were shot down.

No casualties were reported.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. Reports of drone attacks in the region, particularly targeting the local oil infrastructure, have increased in spring 2024.

Earlier this month, a drone attack in the city of Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry and military hardware.