Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attack on the city of Nikopol killed two civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, and injured two others, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The drone reportedly hit a car, according to the governor. Two injured passengers included a four-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man. They have been transferred to the local hospital. The governor did not provide any further details.

The city of Nikopol is the fourth-most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, home to over 115,000 people.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

On Sept. 21., a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed three people and injured three others, local authorities reported the morning. The attack destroyed two homes and damaged over two dozen others. It also damaged a school, garages, and cars.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.







