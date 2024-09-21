The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 2

by Olena Goncharova September 21, 2024 9:58 PM 1 min read
A destroyed car is seen in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 21 following a Russian drone attack. (Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration) 
Russian drone attack on the city of Nikopol killed two civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, and injured two others, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The drone reportedly hit a car, according to the governor. Two injured passengers included a four-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man. They have been transferred to the local hospital. The governor did not provide any further details.

The city of Nikopol is the fourth-most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, home to over 115,000 people.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

On Sept. 21., a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed three people and injured three others, local authorities reported the morning.  The attack destroyed two homes and damaged over two dozen others. It also damaged a school, garages, and cars.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Author: Olena Goncharova
