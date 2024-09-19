The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 31 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 19, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 19, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed five civilians and injured at least 31 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 19.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing all 42 drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as one Kh-59/69 guided air missile. Russia also launched three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast toward the city of Kharkiv.

No casualties were reported in Kharkiv, but 7 people were injured and one person was killed as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Russian shelling injured three women and three men aged 50 to 85 in Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. In the nearby village of Hlushkivka, shelling injured a 50-year-old man and killed a 55-year-old woman.

In Zaporizhzhia, a guided bomb attack killed one 74-year-old woman and injured two other women aged 67. In total, Russian forces struck 12 settlements in the region 161 times over the past day, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under Russian drone and artillery attacks over the past day, killing a 42-year-old man and injuring four people, including a 9-year-old boy.

The attacks damaged five high-rise buildings, two educational institutions two administrative buildings, a post office, and seven shops, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Six people were injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin did not specify where the casualties were reported but said that Russian forces targeted residential areas in the main population centers of the region, damaging a high-rise building and three houses.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that 10 civilians had been injured in five different settlements as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were killed and two others were injured after the town of Krasnopil was targeted by Russian artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
