Russian attacks over past day kill 1, injure 7, including 2 children

Russian attacks over the past day killed one person and injured at least seven others, including two children, regional authorities said on Jan. 26.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked with a variety of weapons, including two S-300 missiles, killing one person and injuring a 54-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian attacks on the Donetsk Oblast city of Myrnohrad wounded six people, including two children, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. One of the injured had to be hospitalized, Filashkin added.

The strikes also damaged numerous buildings in Myrnohrad and other Donetsk Oblast cities and towns.

Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage to buildings but no casualties.