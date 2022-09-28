Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 5 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A further 10 people were wounded over Sept. 27 in multiple Russian attacks on civilians in the region, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.



In Kharkiv Oblast, civilian areas in Kupiansk district were heavily shelled, with five wounded.



In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the front-line town of Huliaipole was struck by three Russian S-300 missiles, destroying a historical building, with casualty figures yet to be confirmed.



In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets were struck with artillery and rockets, with extensive damage but without casualties.